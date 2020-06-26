Balochistan: Military operations, abductions continue in various places

Social Share















Search operations and raids by Pakistani forces continue in different areas of Balochistan.

According to local reports, Pakistani forces have cordoned off various towns of Awaran district and banned the transport, people are besieged at their homes.

As per the reports,iIn the areas between Ketch and Awaran; Peerandar, Geshkor, Jahoo and other places, Pakistani forces have gathered and are conducting search operations. Whereas, the forces have shut all sorts of transportation, due which people have been trapped in their homes.

Whereas, the operation is underway in different areas of Tump as well.

According to the area residents, Pakistani forces have abducted a boy named Sattar son of Ilahi Baksh, from Kosnhkalat area of Tump. While forces raided many houses in the town, allegedly looted the valuables and harassed women and children, locals said.

According to reports, forces launched a search operation in Quetta, the capital city, on Thursday.

Security forces conducted search operations in Badaizai town near the Western Bypass, demolished various houses, after which the infuriated residents of the area set on fire the government machinery including bulldozers and other small and large vehicles.

In another news, a dead body was recovered from Ghulam Parainz area of Mastung district. The body has been identified as Zahoor Ahmed son of Bakhtiar Ahmed resident of Pardil, Mastung.