Baloch People’s Congress condemns 1998 nuclear tests in Balochistan

The Baloch People’s Congress condemned nuclear tests carried out in the Chagai district of Balochistan as the locals continue to suffer from its repercussions.

In a statement, Siddik Azad Baloch, Secretary-General of Baloch People’s Congress called it a violation of the United Nations treaty of nuclear non-proliferation (NTP) and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), as the nuclear tests on Baloch soil were against the consensus of Baloch Nation.

He added, “Baloch People’s Congress insists on the implementation of CTBT, TPNW, and Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage INFCIR/556 for the responsible countries including sanctions on them for nuclear tests on 28th May 1998 and storage of Weapons of Mass Destruction on Baloch land against the will of Baloch Nation”.

The effects of nuclear radiation have spread in the entire region and the lives and health of millions of people are endangered as people are suffering from cancer, organ failure, and other mysterious diseases.

“The availability of potable water and the level of underground water has decreased drastically since 1998 because of nuclear radiation”, said Azad while adding that the tests and nuclear facilities in Balochistan are the cause of destruction and contamination of the environment. There is an acute shortage of clean drinking water in urban and rural areas.

A large segment of the population was forced to migrate to different locations as the region is badly suffering from drought and famine to date as a result of nuclear activity.

“Pakistan’s nuclear experiments on 28th May 1998 have taken 1000’s of innocent lives, put families through unbearable pain due to numerous types of cancer, abnormal births, and destroyed the environment and ecology of our homeland beyond recovery”, said the statement by Siddik Azad Baloch.

He added, “The lack of a remedy and international action in the past 22 years to provide justice to Baloch Land and Nation has deepened our scars. We request the International community, UNODA, members of NTP, CTBT and TPNW and leaders of the free world to implement strict actions against Pakistan as her nuclear arsenal grows by the blessings of China”.

Due to the nature of a rogue and unstable state this arsenal of weapons of mass destruction can easily get in the hands of terrorists and can be a direct threat to the international community.

“Baloch People’s Congress is proud to be led by the pioneer in the movement against the nuclearisation of Baloch Land”, said the statement.

It added, “As Islamabad announced the nuclear tests in Balochistan and was successful in silencing all the voices except the next morning, 16 May 1998 Prof. Naela Quadri Baloch (Chairperson BPC) with her students was on the streets of Shaal to protest for the preservation of our homeland, it was the first anti-nuclear protest in South Asia and BPC will continue the mission they started”.

“It is, therefore, the national duty of every son and daughter of Baloch Nation to let the world know about what has happened and is happening in Balochistan, and continue the struggle to defend our homeland”, said Siddik Azad Baloch in conclusion. (ANI)