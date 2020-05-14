Attack India with forces: PoK PM tells Imran Khan

Pakistani forces have made bunkers inside villages near the Line of Control (LoC) and engage in constant ceasefire violations with Indian forces, reports ANI.

Raza Farooq was quoted as saying by ANI, “PM Imran Khan must react now and take some strong steps. Only verbal statements will not work. You must move forward and order your forces to attack India.”

He added, “It is your duty to protect your brothers and sisters. India is giving weather reports on PoK, we should start updating on Delhi.”

Pakistan still needs India for survival:

Despite all their designs against India, Pakistan government is facing a dilemma. It is because of a plea from its own people against the banning of Indian raw material for manufacturing drugs in the country, specially at this time when the nation is grappling with COVID-19 outbreak.

Pakistan depends heavily on Indian raw materials to manufacture drugs and if the government bans its import then that will lead to grievous situation in the country.

From 50 per cent loss in drug production to increase in its price, such a move can prove to be deadly for Pakistan, warned representatives of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association.

PPMA senior vice chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari was quoted as saying by Dawn News during a press conference that the federal cabinet should not take any decision against the import of medicine raw material from India or from any other country when there had been an unabated increase in Covid-19 patients in the country.

“At a time when the federal and provincial governments in the country have been in the process of setting up more and more quarantine centres, isolation facilities, and special hospital wards to accommodate Covid-19 cases, there is a dire need to ensure constant supply of essential medicines to treat coronavirus patients,” Syed Farooq Bukhari said.

The situation highlighted how India is directly helping Pakistan even at this age of crisis and constant sponsoring of terrorism in Kashmir.