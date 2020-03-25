At Least 11 Killed As Gunmen Attack Gurdwara In Kabul: Local Media

Eleven people were killed after terrorists opened fired at a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reports said.

“Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries and the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded.

Armed men stormed inside a gurdwara in Kabul’s Shor Bazar at 7:45 am local time, news agency ANI reported. The Afghan security forces responded and are locked in a gunbattle.

Tolo News reported that 11 people were killed and 11 were injured. “Three attackers are still fighting with security forces and one has been shot,” Tolo News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called the incident “tragic and unfortunate” and asked Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to “find out the perpetrators and look after our people.”

“Horrific news coming from Kabul where a barbaric terror attack happened in the Gurudwara Guru Har Rai. It’s extremely tragic and unfortunate. Request President @AshrafGhani Ji to find out the perpetrators and look after our people,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Afghan MP Nardendar Singh Khalisa told reporters that up to 150 people were at the gurdwara at the time of the attack.