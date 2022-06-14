As PM’s Push Opens 10 Lakh Jobs in Central Govt, A Look at Depts With the Most Vacancies

Social Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed ministries & various departments to undertake fresh recruitments in a ‘mission mode’ and provide employment to at least 10 lakh youths in next 1.5 years.

The mega announcement on new recruitments comes as a welcome move as the economy is already battling major headwinds and the jobs market is under deep strain, mainly on account of Russia-Ukraine skirmishes for over 2 months now.

“PM reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The vacancies in several government departments will be filled under the newly announced scheme and those eligible will get fresh chance of employment.

Earlier this year, the government had told Parliament that about 9 lakh posts were laying vacant in Central govt departments as on March 1, 2020. The sanctioned strength for filling these departments is about 40 lakh but close to 32 lakh employees only were running the set-up.

According to a leading portal, the maximum vacancies are in govt departments like India Posts, Defence, Indian Railways & Revenue. Railways account for maximum vacancies, as about 2.3 lakh posts are up for grabs in the Ministry.

Defence (Civil) department is the other department with whopping vacancies. It has a sanctioned strength of about 6.33 lakh employees but employs only 2.5 lakh staff only.

The leading daily further informs that about 90,000 posts are vacant in India Post which has sanctioned strength of 2.67 lakh employees while in the Revenue Department, close to 75,000 spots are awaiting recruitment of many staff for years.

The Home Ministry is also reported to be working with shortage of at least 1.3 lakh employees. It’s sanctioned capacity is 10.8 lakh posts but currently 1.3 lakh posts are vacant. news18