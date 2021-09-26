Apprehended Bangladeshi Minor Handed Over to Border Guard Bangladesh as Good Will Gesture by BSF Meghalaya

Social Share















Exhibiting a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya handed over one Bangladeshi minor boy to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), after he was apprehended in India with one Bangladeshi Lady on 24 Sep ‘2021, when troops of Border Out Post Nongkhen, 30 Bn BSF reacted to specific intelligence input and apprehended one Bangladeshi woman namely Begum (35 yrs) R/o Bangladesh village Shantinagar, and one minor boy namely Tangir (13 yrs) R/o of BD village Naljuri. Both are from Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

The BD woman along with the minor boy had been apprehended while illegally crossing the Indo-Bangladesh International Border through the unfenced area for petty smuggling from Bangladesh to India. The Bangladeshi woman revealed that she brought the minor boy with her as labour for carrying items meant for smuggling into India. Later on 25 Sep ‘2021 the Minor boy was handed over to BGB during a flag meeting in presence of police representatives as a goodwill gesture and the apprehended Bangladeshi woman was handed over to police station Baghmara for further legal action.

Sh Inderjit Singh Rana, Inspector General, BSF, Meghalaya Frontier in his statement said that, BSF always adopts a humanitarian approach in such cases where victims are minors. Both the border guarding forces have developed an understanding on such subjects and these issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between both the neighboring countries.