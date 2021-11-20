Anti-Pak protest held at Raju Memorial Sculpture in Dhaka University

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Manch burned Pakistani national flag posters to protest the visit of cricketers coming from Islamabad to Dhaka and hoisting their flags in Dhaka University’s playground. Activists of the Manch had demonstrated at Raju Memorial Sculpture at the university.

Earlier in August this year, Muktijoddha Manch held protests in front of the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka, marking the 2004 grenade attack on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On August 21, 2004, the then leader of opposition Hasina was targeted by Pakistani allies during one of their 2004 rallies.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the incident. The conspirators used hand grenades.

Muktijuddho Mancha is a platform of descendants of freedom fighters consisting mostly of Chhatra League members. aninews