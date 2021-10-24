Amit-shah-arrives-in-jk-with-pm-modis-message-of-peace-love

Social Share















Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, today inaugurated the new campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu. After the inauguration ceremony, Shah reached the Bhagwati Nagar area to address a public rally. Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.Source: english.lokmat