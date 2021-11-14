AHM Bazlur Rahman visiting the USA as a Member of a High-level Delegation from Bangladesh

Hiren Pandit: On November 15, The Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the U.S. Department of Commerce in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State & the Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) the welcomed a high-level delegation from Bangladesh to the U.S.-Bangladesh Consultations on Cyber Issues.

Mr. AHM Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio & Communication (BNNRC) & Policy Research Fellow of Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment and Information in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has been nominated as a member of the Bangladesh delegation from technocrat category.

Bangladesh delegation will participate in the U.S.-Bangladesh Consultations on Digital Economy and Cyber Issues, taking place in Washington, D.C. USA from November 15 through 18, 2021

The Hon’ble Chairperson of Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF) and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Mr. Hasanul Haq Inu, MP, lead the Bangladesh delegation with seven members high-level representative from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), National Data Center of Bangladesh Computer Council, Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS), Bangladesh Government’s e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT), Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF), e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) & Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio & Communication(BNNRC).

U.S.-Bangladesh Consultations kicks off with an exclusive interactive discussion at the Washington D.C. where delegation members will be welcomed by Mr. Joseph L. Gattuso, CLDP, Office of the General Counsel, United States Department of Commerce in line with the outlining possibilities for potential future angles for cooperation between U.S.-Bangladesh both of nations.

Consultations will cover several important aspects of policy and regulatory environments in areas including personal data protection, consumer privacy, and cybersecurity. The program will feature meetings with experts from government, industry, and academia. Delegation members will be visiting several public and private stakeholders in the USA.During the Consultation, the delegation will gain a first-hand understanding of the latest developments in the approaches to Privacy and Data Governance, Regulatory Best Practices, Artificial Intelligence/Cloud Computing, Secure and Resilient Communities amid the Pandemic Recovery, Cybersecurity Framework & tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being.

The USA government has been long-standing in trade, democracy, and governance, investment & security, cooperation, and development in Bangladesh’s economy. The recent years see rising interest and engagements across diverse sectors. The visit from the delegation will further contribute to strengthening the collaborative bond between the USA and Bangladesh.