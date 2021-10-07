Afghanistan: Taliban take control over local radio station in Laghman province

“On the first day the Taliban came to power, a local commander took custody of the compound,” Hamid Khyber, head of the radio station, told Tolo News.

“In addition, the Taliban threatened the journalists to death and the operation has halted,” he said.

Journalist Salahuddin Ahmadzai, who works at the radio station, told the news portal: “The broadcasting has stopped and our colleagues are facing a lot of challenges.”

The Khyber Nawekht Radio has been broadcasting its shows for a long period of time. Source: justearthnews