Afghanistan: Taliban insurgents assault woman, abduct five members of her family in Kabul

The incident took place in the limits of the 15th police district of Afghanistan when dozens of armed members of the outfit forcefully entered Fahima Rahmati’s house and started beating her, Pajhwok Afghan News reported as quoted by ANI.

Rahmati, who is the head of Hope Foundation, also informed that the Taliban have abducted five men, including her two brothers and a brother–in-law and a neighbour, the news agency reported.

Several episodes of violence against women have emerged from different corners of Afghanistan so far.

The Taliban took control over Afghanistan on Aug 15 after capturing Kabul. Source: justearthnews