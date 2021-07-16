Afghan police officer fights Taliban terrorists alone for 18 hours

Social Share















An Afghan police officer, Ahmed Shah alone fought Taliban terrorists for 18 hours in the southern province of Kandahar.

Ahmad Shah and 14 other policemen were deployed at a checkpoint in the suburbs of Kandahar city when the Taliban attacked them. Shah, who was wounded, did not surrender, Tolo News reported.

“I did not surrender and fought them back, the enemy is very weak. They want to scare us through their propaganda but I learned that no one should fear the enemy in real life” Ahmed Shah said.

Shah said that the Taliban has been undertaking a massive propaganda campaign about the military offensives to demoralise the Afghan security forces.

Shah was rescued after reinforcements were sent to the area. He is now in stable condition.

“Afghanistan is a sovereign country, it has an independent army and a sovereign system, it has a Constitution, we are the guardians of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” member Afghan Special Forces, Fazel Mohammad Daudzai said.

The Taliban launched their onslaught on Kandahar city two weeks ago. (ANI) Source: in.news.yahoo.