Afghan forces arrest ISIS leader for South and Far East Asia, 2 senior ISIS leaders

Social Share















The Afghan forces arrested the leader of ISIS terrorist group for South and Far East Asia together with two other senior ISIS leaders.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), in a statement said the Special Forces of NDS and Afghan National Police Special Forces conducted a joint raid, arresting Zia-ul Haq alias Sheikh Abu Omar Al-Khurasani, the leader of ISIS for South and Far East Asia.

The statement further added that the Special Forces arrested the ISIS leader based on information they received from the other ISIS militants being questioned by the security forces.

The Special Forces also arrested Sahib, the public relations chief of the group and Abul Ali, the intelligence chief of ISIS during the same operation, NDS added.

The ISIS sympathizers have not commented regarding the operation so far.