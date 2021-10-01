Afghan Businessmen Face Export Problems in Trade with Pakistan

Social Share















The officials said that at least 120 Pakistani trucks cross into Afghanistan without any problem on a daily basis.

“It is a serious problem. We shared it with Pakistani officials several times but it has remained unresolved,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Businessmen in Nangarhar province complained about the situation and said that Afghan governments in the last 20 years have been unable to solve this problem fundamentally.

They said that hundreds of trucks loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables are queued in Afghanistan side of the crossing points between the two countries.

“At least 260 trucks are queued on this side of the border every day, and it becomes thousands in a week,” Zalmai Azimi, an investor, said.

Officials from the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Culture said they will try to resolve the problem.

“Officials from trade and foreign ministries should talk with Pakistani officials in this regard and solve the problem,” said Inamullah Samangani, a member of the council said.

Investors said that currently, it is the season of exporting fresh fruit and vegetables and if the problem is not resolve, they will sustain financial losses. Source: tolonews