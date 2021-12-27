A fragile stalemate on the border between India and China

Social Share

He saw the construction crew basking themselves against the scorching cold and the impending eruption in two ink shafts bored into the rocky cliff face.

Harpal Singh flagged off. A roaring explosion shook the mountain and moments later there was patriotic cheer. India was one step closer to meeting a strategic priority: a series of new tunnels and roads that lead to an increasingly militarized border with China.

The tunnel will “protect the territorial integrity of our homeland”, says Singh, an engineer who is overseeing some 1,700 men, rushing to complete a section of the $600m (£450m) upgrade. Construction machinery stood under a twisting single-lane road from their work site, heavy trucks carrying winter supplies for the military and armored vehicles under camouflaged tarpaulins, all preparing for a hard drive across the border that was a The bar will drop significantly. The construction has ended.

“We understand the importance of this project,” says Singh. “This is the key supply line to the border with China.”

High, snow-capped peaks and an expanse of glacier-laden rivers in this corner of the Himalayas, claimed by both China and India, the tense standoff between the two armies is fueling a flurry of infrastructure and military build-up that is among the world’s most remote. A changing and inhospitable areas.

New helicopter pads, runways and railways have been laid on the Tibetan Plateau, on China’s unmarked border, according to satellite images and state media reports. On the Indian side, officials are expediting construction of the Zoji La tunnels, upgrading several strategic roads and unveiling new cell towers and landing strips. Both countries have deployed more military force along the border. According to current and former Indian military officials, India is sending around 50,000 mountain warfare soldiers there. In recent months, both armies have promoted battle readiness exercises to practice airlifting thousands of soldiers to the front lines at a moment’s notice.



THE THINKING WAS ALWAYS THAT WE CAN HANDLE CHINA POLITICALLY, DIPLOMATICALLY BUT THAT SENTIMENT CHANGED.

After 13 rounds of inconclusive talks between military commanders since June last year, the standoff is now entering a second winter, an unprecedented development that is straining logistics and budgets – especially for India. But the result, observers say, is a hard border normalization and a delicate standoff between the two Asian powers that could last for years.

Retired Lieutenant General Deepender Hooda, who served as the chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command till 2016, says last year India handed over an offensive-oriented mountain warfare division to the Chinese border for the first time.

“The thinking was always that we can handle China politically, diplomatically, but that sentiment has changed,” says Hooda, who directs the think-tank Council for Strategic and Defense Research in New Delhi.

Deployed soldiers need “huge infrastructure to support them, huge reserves to replace them,” he says. “But even if there is a diplomatic process, the truth is that doubts will remain. There is no way to return to the status quo.”

The question of where India ends and China begins has been the subject of negotiations by various parties, including the British Empire and the Qing dynasty and an independent India under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Communist China under Mao Zedong. The roughly 2,100-mile border does not pass through significant natural resources or population centers, but disputes over where it is actually located have led to a bloody war and numerous skirmishes.

The current standoff began in May last year, when Chinese patrols objected to Indian construction on a strategically established road in Ladakh, claimed by China. The face-off culminated in a brawl in which several soldiers were killed in June.

Infrastructure construction also erupted earlier. In 1957, China built a road linking the two vast and troubled regions of its western periphery – Tibet and Xinjiang – that crosses an expanse of salt flats that India claims Ladakh to be part of. Tensions rose on the road and contributed to the 1962 Sino-Indian War in which China invaded India and thousands of people on both sides were killed in cold conditions.

In 2017, Chinese workers sought to build roads near India’s Sikkim state before being stopped by Indian troops, leading to a diplomatic crisis.

India needs to strengthen its border by building infrastructure not only for its military but also for its citizens, says Sonam Tsering, a former village councilor from Chushul, who over the past year has been building new structures housing Chinese soldiers. It overlooks the lake facing the .

Tsering says that in the nearby village of Demchok, where there was no electricity a decade ago, his first mobile phone was masturbated in November. The region still lacks basic roads and many residents are moving away simply because of poor living conditions, which erodes India’s territorial claims, he says. Last month, a village leader wrote a letter to India’s defense minister demanding reliable electricity, basic hospitals and roads and phone masts for nine villages without service.

“Chinese villages across the Indus River have for the past 15 years had many towers with cable TV, power lines, large concrete houses, wide, paved roads,” says Tsering. “China encourages citizens to live in these forward villages because they know the civilians who live there are the first line of defence.”

A Pentagon report in November said that China had recently reached a small settlement in the disputed area on the eastern side of the India-China border. Military infrastructure has also boomed: Satellite imagery shows that in 2019 and 2020, China completed expansion projects on about 20 helipads or airstrips bordering India, a former military executive of Stratfor, a private intelligence firm, said. Analysts call Sim Tack.

Both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have equated infrastructure with national security. After clashes between Indian and Chinese troops last summer, Modi vowed to spend three times on border infrastructure and assured troops in Ladakh that India’s enemies had tasted its “fire and fury”. This year, Xi traveled to Tibet first to inspect a new railway leading to the Indian border, then told People’s Liberation Army officials at a command center to “comprehensively strengthen training and preparatory work.” “.

Chinese Embassy spokesman in New Delhi, Wang Xiaojian, said China is committed to peace along the border and considers the situation “stable and controllable”, while China will firmly defend its territorial sovereignty. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the foreign ministers of the two countries met recently in September in Tajikistan and agreed to continue talks between diplomats and military commanders to resolve the remaining issues.

Christopher Cleary, an expert on India-China military relations at the US University of Albany, said border building is doing “oddly more” for India than China, which has a defense budget 3.5 times larger and a GDP six times higher. , Chinese leaders have historically been wary of opposing India, Cleary says, but they may risk prolonging the standoff as a way to punish India for India’s growing closeness with the US and its allies .

“There should be concerns… and Beijing may want to use demonstrative force to show that there are red lines,” says Cleary, noting that Mao had signed Nehru’s plan in 1962 with his rival, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Sensing the proximity, India was attacked.

In the decades following India’s defeat in 1962, Nehru deliberately avoided building infrastructure in Ladakh, for fear that roads would allow the Chinese army to descend from the Himalayas, says Shrikant Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Can help march in the Indian capital.

But today the thinking of New Delhi has reversed. On a road to Ladakh on a recent afternoon before the start of the snow season, dozens of heavy trucks painted with portraits of Sufi saints lay idle at a weighing station, their drivers milling.

“I have been traveling on this road for the past 35 years, but have never seen it so busy,” says 65-year-old Nazir Ahmed Wani, a Kashmiri driver who was bringing machinery and winter supplies to the border.

He remembers volunteering to transport goods during the Kargil War of 1999, when Pakistan opened fire on the road. Wani estimates that 200 of the 500 trucks are now resupplying military supplies every day. There’s no shooting, he says, but there’s a familiar sense of tension.

“It is scary to see so many men and weapons being carried in Ladakh every day,” says Wani. “It feels like something big is about to happen.”

Pei Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

Washington Post

Credit: www.independent.co.uk /