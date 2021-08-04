77 Taliban terrorists killed, 22 injured in security operations by Afghan forces

Social Share















Over 75 Taliban terrorists, including three heads of their military commission, were killed in airstrikes and ground operations carried out by Afghan security forces during the last 24 hours in Helmand, said Afghanistan’s deputy defense minister spokesperson Fawad Aman on Tuesday.

At least 22 terrorists were wounded during the operations.

“77 Taliban terrorists including 3 heads of their military commission were killed & 22 others wounded in outskirts of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province during 24 past hours as a result of airstrikes & ANA ground operation. Operations against terrorists continue in Helmand,” Aman added. Source: timesofindia