4 killed, 6 injured in explosion in Pak’s Karachi

At least four people were killed and six others, including two women, suffered injuries in an explosion in Karachi’s North Nazimabad locality on Friday night, according to police and rescue officials.

DIG West Zone Nasir Aftab told that the incident occurred at a petrol pump near Abdullah College.

The senior officer said that the explosion occurred at the feul station’s electric room and the impact was also felt in the vicinity. The police officer also confirmed the number of deaths and injuries.

He said that the incident appeared to be an accident and ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Meanwhile, police called the bomb disposal squad to ascertain the exact nature of the blast.

A spokespersonfor Edhi, which shifted the dead and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said that all the deceased were men.

Meanwhile, Nazimabad police SHO Ayazudin said that a “cylinder blast” had occured at a Byco petrol pump in North Nazimabad, Block-A.

He identified one of the deceased at 50-year-old Sultan Imran. The identity of the three others could not be ascertained, but the official said that they were between 30 to 50-years-old.

He said that two women, Alia Humayun and 21-year-old Humera Waqar, were among the injured. The official identified the remaining injured persons as 30-year-old Abdul Waheed, 35-year-old Sohail Ishaq, Abid Muhammad and 24-year-old Waqar Siddiq.

“Police are investigating the incident,” he said.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed grief over the lives lost, and said that police were investigating the incident.

He directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment and vowed to present the facts after the inquiry is completed.