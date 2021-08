110 TIBETANS DETAINED FOR TAKING VIDEO OF HORSE FESTIVAL

Social Share















Lhasa, Tibet: China is continuing to harass people of Tibet. 110 Tibetans have been detained for taking video of local horse racing festival.

As of now, 80 Tibetans have been released after being forced to pay a monetary fine but details of 30 detainees remain unknown, reported Phayul citing Tibet Watch.

An anonymous source on the report revealed, “Local Chinese authorities held a meeting with the villagers around 9.30 in the morning.

During the meeting, they asked all the villagers to put their mobile phones in a box on the table and later conducted a search operation.

It was reported that eleven police officers were present at the meeting and they called out names of 110 people and took them to the police station.”Many local Tibetans were interrogated for the online content on the horse-racing festival on August 9. According to the report, 80 detained Tibetans had to pay a fine of 5000 yuan for their release.

However, prior to the event, Chinese officials had issued a notice to the attendees, warning them with monetary fines and required weekly presence at the police, if they take photos or videos of the officials at the preparation or share them online.

Chinese troops occupied Tibet in 1950 and later annexed it. The 1959 Tibetan uprising saw violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighbouring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama, the supreme Tibetan Buddhist leader, established a government-in-exile in India.

There are, at present, more than 10,000 Tibetans living in Dharamsala alone, and an estimated 160,000 Tibetan exiles around the world.

Since becoming President in 2013, Xi has pursued a firm policy of stepping up security control of Tibet. Beijing has been cracking down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama.

The United States has been raising the issue of human rights violations in Tibet on various platforms.

Recently, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited China to meet Chinese officials. She raised concerns about human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong and Eastern Turkestan.

China is having an eye on South China sea with underwater surveillance system. It has also spread the servers in international waters.

Many of the radars are floating in Chinese water but some are in international waters. Associate Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House Bill Hayton told Express.co.uk: “Over the past few years, China has put in place a whole load of systems; satellite, radar, and underwater systems to try and observe what’s going on in the South China Sea.

“Obviously they built these seven new artificial islands on coral reefs in the Spratly Islands and that adds to other things they’ve built elsewhere.

“That gives them a pretty good view of what’s happening around them and even over the horizon.

“This allows them to send ships whether they be Navy or coastguard ships or militia to stop things they don’t like.

“For example, to stop other countries fishing or monitor warships from other countries passing through.” tibetpress