Does Xi’s Hong Kong trip mean Chinese leaders are moving past Covid, returning to global scene?

- As growth falters and unemployment rises, more attention needs to be paid to the economy to correct an imbalance that has built up over the past two years
- China’s current leadership could learn much from Mao Zedong’s theory of ‘walking on two legs’ – and issue vouchers to boost consumer spending
It’s been nearly 70 years since Mao Zedong first put forward his theory that “walking on two legs” was crucial to China’s development, yet the balanced approach he advocated still has profound implications for a country heading towards economic crisis.
The theory, introduced in 1956, summarises the 10 major relationships Mao believed were key to China industrialising while avoiding the mistakes of the Soviet model. These relationships included the simultaneous development of industry and agriculture; the balancing of central and local authorities’ interests; and the need to consider relations between the Communist Party and other political parties, as well as those between China and other countries.
Unfortunately, in a rush of blind optimism to catch up with the United States and Britain, then the world's leading economic powers, Mao failed to follow his own advice and instead launched the disastrous Great Leap Forward campaign.