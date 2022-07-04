Does Xi’s Hong Kong trip mean Chinese leaders are moving past Covid, returning to global scene?

It’s been nearly 70 years since Mao Zedong first put forward his theory that “walking on two legs” was crucial to China’s development, yet the balanced approach he advocated still has profound implications for a country heading towards economic crisis.

The theory, introduced in 1956, summarises the 10 major relationships Mao believed were key to China industrialising while avoiding the mistakes of the Soviet model. These relationships included the simultaneous development of industry and agriculture; the balancing of central and local authorities’ interests; and the need to consider relations between the Communist Party and other political parties, as well as those between China and other countries.