করোনা আতঙ্কের মাঝেই বয়ফ্রেন্ডের সঙ্গে সুইৎজারল্যান্ডে মোনালি কী করছেন?

View this post on Instagram

Promised him a homemade Monali special burger in return for being my camera operator for a vlog for you guys!! 😂 He did well hence he got a BIG FAT VEGI BURGERRR..!!! 😄🥰😍❤️💞🍔… . . . #monalithakur #monali #memories #being #made #during #quarantine #vegi #healthy #burger #for #my #love #food #hungry #monster @maaaik_richter #kisses #and #thank #you