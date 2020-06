আমরা কাউকে উস্কাই না, আর কেউ উস্কালে ছাড়ি না! চীনকে কড়া হুঁশিয়ারি নরেন্দ্র মোদীর

I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important…India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/kFIC3F1fE4

— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020